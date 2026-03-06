Kington to be represented at a county-wide youth forum development session

Councillor Judith Gardner will attend a meeting of the Herefordshire Council Youth Forum Development Session in March at Plough Lane, Hereford.

The meeting is a result of a recent gathering of key council officers and providers of Youth Services across the county.

They all share an understanding of the value of having services available to our young people that provide activity social connections and support and they want to develop a strategy and their ways of working.

It was agreed that they would contact town councils, the diocese, Talk Community, Children’s services, HVOSS and Rural Media to act as a central youth forum.

The idea is to ask them to draft a proposed network for the youth forums that they can then use to receive and input information and views as they develop the delivery strategy.

Councillor Gardner expressed an interest in attending the forum and members agreed that she should represent the town council.