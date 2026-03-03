First Dubai to Birmingham flight scheduled to go ahead - after days of travel chaos

In its latest update Dubai International Airport said a limited number of flights will resume at the airport and Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai. Posting on X, Dubai International Airport shared its latest advice for travellers.

Sign up to our free newsletter today



These include not travelling to the airport if your airline has not confirmed your flight.

The airport also warned that schedules to flights will continue to change, so checking your airline's website or app, is advised.

The airport added that priority is currently being given to departing flights, with movements gradually increasing based on capacity and airspace availability. The airport said: "Please monitor airline communications for real-time updates before heading to the airport."

An Emirates airplane. (Photo by FADEL SENNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Departure and arrival flights from Middle Eastern destinations including Dubai and Doha were cancelled today (Tuesday 3 March) at Birmingham Airport. However, the airport's website is now showing that an Emirates flight from Dubai is due to arrive at Birmingham tomorrow (Wednesday 4 March).

The flight is scheduled to arrive in Birmingham from Dubai International Airport at 11.40am. Passengers are still being advised and urged to enquire with their airline, and receive contact from their airline, before heading to the airport.

If the flight goes ahead, this will be the first route from Dubai to Birmingham to operate in a number of days. The conflict between Iran and the US and its allies has caused widespread airspace closures in the Middle East, and led to thousands of flights being cancelled.

Most regular scheduled services to and from Dubai remain suspended or heavily reduced. However, major UAE carriers, including Emirates and flydubai, are operating only limited or special flights.

The Express and Star has contacted Birmingham Airport and Emirates for comment.