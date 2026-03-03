Newtown’s next Swapshop and Repair Café event at Platform 1 on Saturday, March 7

A project funded by the National Lottery Community Fund, Open Energy helps the community save energy, reduce expense and adopt a circular economy approach.

Repair cafés serve as free meeting places where visitors can have items fixed at no cost, thus prolonging their lives and preventing landfill waste.

A small SwapShop will exchange books and craft materials and access free repair services for clothes and textiles, soft toys, tool sharpening and small electricals, including a PAT testing service.

The event runs from 10am until 2pm and includes children's craft workshops and refreshments, all free of charge.

A variety of sustainable activities was hosted at Open Energy’s recent Spring Sharefest at Hope Church, Newtown on February 17, held in collaboration with Cultivate.

Highlights included a seed swap, swap shop for clothes, books and toys, indoor gardening crafts and tool sharpening. Wales Seed Hub also gave advice and tips ahead of spring.

Open Energy is a three-year initiative dedicated to boosting the circular economy through reuse and repair regimes as well as helping residents save energy and money through education and energy audits.

The project is run by Open Newtown, a not-for-profit social enterprise and community land trust, registered as Going Green for a Living Community Land Trust Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Open Newtown is dedicated to the sustainable management of approximately 130 acres of public green space in Newtown. Its mission is to create opportunities for people and enterprises through nature, ensuring environmental, social, and economic benefits for the community.