A Builth Wells group’s efforts to grow moustaches in Movember has raised £1,500 for Prostate Cymru.

Builth Wells Rotary Club participated in Movember, which is the annual month-long campaign in November where some of the members grow moustaches to raise awareness of prostate cancer.

Men are dying on average 4.5 years earlier than women, and for largely preventable reasons.

A growing number of men – around 10.8M globally – are facing life with a prostate cancer diagnosis. Globally, testicular cancer is the most common cancer among young men. And across the world, one man dies by suicide every minute of every day, with males accounting for 69% of all suicides.

The final total raised this year, was an impressive £1500 for Prostate Cymru.

Accepting the cheque was Rob Healey and Gerwyn Rees, who are members of a group of Farmers from around the Brecon area, who call themselves The Band of Brothers.

This is a friendship group of men who have prostate cancer. They are helping men to talk about the problems experienced with prostate cancer and to raise the importance of early detection.

The money raised will help fund medical practitioners delivering life-saving therapies in Wales.