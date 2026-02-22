Fire crews rush to outdoor blaze in Shrewsbury as fencing and garden furniture catches light

The incident on Cherry Blossom Way, Shrewsbury saw the fire break out just before 11.30pm.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they sent two fire crews.

A spokesperson said the incident involved "garden furniture, waste pallets and fencing" that had taken light.

"Fire crews use two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and dragged the area," added the spokesperson.