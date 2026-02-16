Rhayader teen narrowly escapes an immediate prison sentence after high-speed police chase

Elliot Jones-Beniston, who does not have a full driving licence, was described as driving at ‘triple the speed limit’ through villages near Rhayader early on August 30 2025, sliding across roads in wet conditions.

The 18 year-old appeared at Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court previously, where he pleaded guilty to four offences – including dangerous driving.

Jones-Beniston of Golygfa Dyffryn, St Harmon, near Rhayader also admitted failing to stop, driving without a licence and without insurance.

The case was sent to Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court for sentencing on Monday, where Jones-Beniston was given 24 weeks in prison suspended for 18 months.

In the meantime, he will have to complete 15 rehabilitation requirement days, 200 hours of unpaid work and he was banned from driving for 24 months.

He will also have to complete an extended test before he will be able to get a driving licence and he will have to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

The prolonged incident occurred on the B4518 between St Harmon and Pant-y-Dwr between midnight and 1am, when Jones-Beniston was driving a VW Polo belonging to a friend.

“A pursuit was authorised after the VW made it clear it was not going to stop,” said Mr. Powell, prosecuting.

PC Reynolds said he was driving at speed in 20mph zones. Approaching St Harmon he crossed lanes and did so repeatedly, driving towards Llanidloes.

“He drove on completely the opposite side of the road. He was travelling at treble the speed limit in St Harmon, touching 70mph through the village, on the other side of the road.

“Road conditions were damp, it was clearly raining. He looked to be losing control and was seen sliding.”

When the defendant eventually stopped, officers discovered multiple passengers in the car.

“He told officers he did not have a licence,” added Mr Powell. “He was a provisional licence holder.

“In the car were four females, one of them was the vehicle owner and they were in complete shock.”

Mitigating, Miss Williams said her client drove after going to the pub to meet friends, who had all been drinking.

“They had all consumed alcohol, so he was elected to drive,” she said. “They felt it was safer. The owner admitted she was not in a fit state to drive. He was the only individual who had not been drinking.

“He appreciates and understands that another alternative should have been sought. Due to the time of day, it was late in the evening, and the state of other passengers, they thought it was the best option.”

Miss Williams added: “In a moment of complete panic, he decided to carry on driving.

“Others in the vehicle encouraged him to continue driving, but he realises he should have stopped. He is extremely remorseful.”

Miss Williams said Jones-Beniston, who works as a full time chef in a local pub, had no previous convictions.

“He has character references from his employer, his mum, his partner’s mum and friends. His mother describes him as thoughtful and conscientious.”