The real Peaky Blinders: Ancestry digs into the real men and women behind the drama ahead of film's release

Ancestry has collected a wealth of stories helping to illuminate the real people of 19th and 20th century Birmingham that some of the characters and communities portrayed in Peaky Blinders may have been based on.

Among the most intriguing tales have been the stories of women identified as Peaky Blinders in contemporary newspapers. “Figures such as Laura Annie Collins and Emma Rowlands reveal a more complex picture of Birmingham’s underworld, offering a broader and more nuanced view of the individuals who shaped the city’s history,” Ancestry said.