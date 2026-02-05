Two cars made safe after crash in rural area of Shrewsbury
Two cars had to be made electrically safe after a crash in a rural part of Shrewsbury during rush hour on Thursday.
Published
Last updated
The road traffic collision in Wackley occurred around 5pm Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter
There were no reports of injuries but the fire service said a fire crew from Baschurch was sent to the crash.
"Crews made two vehicles electrically safe using small tools," a spokesperson said.