‘Very serious incident’ at De Montfort University campus closes roads in city

Several roads in Leicester city centre have been closed by police following reports of an incident at the De Montfort University campus.

In a statement, a spokesman for the university said: “We are aware of a very serious incident on our campus. We are working with Leicestershire Police as they launch an immediate investigation.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by what has happened. We are offering direct support to students and staff who witnessed the incident.”

The scene at the campus of De Montfort University in Leicester where a "very serious incident" has occured . Picture date: Wednesday February 4, 2026. PA Photo.

Leicestershire Police confirmed a number of road closures since around 6pm on Tuesday evening, including Oxford Street, Grange Street and surrounding roads, due to “police scene preservation”.

A spokesman for the force said on Wednesday morning they were unable to confirm any details about the incident at this time.

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust warned patients with appointments on Wednesday of disruption around Leicester Royal Infirmary due to the incident.

They said in a statement on Facebook: “Due to road closures currently in place near the hospital following an overnight incident, there will be traffic disruption in the area this morning.

“Please attend your appointment and allow extra time for your journey. Follow local diversions and police instructions. If you are delayed, please contact your clinic or department where possible.”