Firefighters called to hospital in Telford after fuel spill
Firefighters were called to a hospital after five litres of fuel spilled onto a car park.
The incident happened at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford this evening.
A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 7.03pm on Thursday, January 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fuel leak in Telford.
“This incident involved approximately five litres of diesel from a vehicle that had split in the carpark.”
One fire engine was sent to the scene.