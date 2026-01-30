Shropshire Star
Close

Firefighters called to hospital in Telford after fuel spill

Firefighters were called to a hospital after five litres of fuel spilled onto a car park.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

The incident happened at Princess Royal Hospital in Telford this evening.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “At 7.03pm on Thursday, January 29, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fuel leak in Telford.

“This incident involved approximately five litres of diesel from a vehicle that had split in the carpark.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene.