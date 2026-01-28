Marston’s reports 'strong start' to 2026 after standout Christmas performance in latest trading update

The Wolverhampton-headquartered pub company has said like-for-like sales grew by four per cent over the 17 weeks to January 24.

The business, which runs an estate of more than 1,300 pubs across the UK including a raft across the Black Country, reported growth of 5.6 per cent across five key festive trading dates including Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

It said like for sales for the 17 weeks have remained resilient, with performance tracking in line with the year before and continuing to outpace the total market.

The company's roll out of its new pub formats has continued to accelerate with 23 launches completed in Quarter 1. Marston's said the new format sites continue to outperform - supporting the group's plan to complete more than 50 in 2026.

It said its market leading pub operating model is driving further margin improvement this year - underpinned by disciplined cost control and ongoing efficiency initiatives.

Pub group Marston’s has revealed an increase in festive sales. Photo: Marston's/PA

A “strong programme of demand-driving events” in 2026, including the return of Luke Humphries’ Cool Hand Cup and Trivial Pursuit: Win a Wedge, new initiatives including a partnership centred on Roald Dahl's Matilda and the 2026 FIFA World Cup are also expected to provide a boost.

A spokesperson for Marston's said: "The board remains confident in delivering full-year consensus expectations and that the group is firmly on track to deliver against the targets set out at the October 2024 Capital Markets Day, including shareholder returns."

Justin Platt, chief executive of Marston’s, said: “Our pubs have delivered another strong start to the year, with standout performances across our key festive trading dates including setting a new record for Christmas Day – a clear reflection of the strength of our community pubs and the passion and energy our teams bring to every service.

“Supported by a clear strategy, disciplined cost control and a strong programme of demand-driving events, we are excited for the opportunities ahead and remain confident in delivering market expectations for the full year.”

The pub company has not yet commented on the impact of the Government's plans to cut business rate bills by 15 per cent next year, but analysts at Panmure Liberum indicated it could knock “up to £4 million” off its annual bill.

Shares in the company fell by 10.7 per cent in early trading on Wednesday morning.