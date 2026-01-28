Three new restaurants and new executive lounge to open at Birmingham Airport as part of major terminal transformation

A new reconfigured airside space, located between Gates 1 to 20 and the main departures lounge, will seamlessly connect all areas of the airside terminal and will feature a variety of new openings for passengers.

CGI showing how BHX's redeveloped Departures Lounge walkway will look

The new ventures will open in phases throughout the year - broadening the regional transport hub’s dining offerings for passengers.

In addition to restaurants, which will cater for a variety of dietary preferences, the new space will include a new executive business lounge to meet the needs of the airport’s growing business travel market.

Showcasing the project, the airport has shared new concept imagery of the walkway which will transform the current departures lounge with greater natural light and enhanced views of the runway.

Popular restaurant chain Wagamama will be one of the three new eateries set to occupy the transformed space. Serving up pan-Asian inspired dishes including ramen, rice bowls and plant based favourites, the 363m² eatery will have capacity for 180 diners. Early morning flyers will also be able to tuck into exclusive breakfast dishes.

Richard Gill, commercial director of Birmingham Airport, said: “We’re delighted to announce these new openings in our departure lounge during this record period of growth at Birmingham Airport including Wagamama.

A Wagamama restaurant

"From much-loved high-street brands to BHX-first exclusives, our new dining options will diversify our airside hospitality options and provide new pre-flight dining experiences. By effectively reconfiguring space, the new development will also improve the passenger experience with a cohesive and connected departures lounge. We look forward to sharing further details of our new openings soon.”

Birmingham Airport

The expansion comes after a record-breaking 2025 for Birmingham Airport which saw 13,654,010 passengers travelling through BHX throughout the year – the highest figure recorded in a single year.

The trajectory is expected to continue with the airport set to publish its masterplan later this year outlining a long-term vision for the transport hub's growth and transformation through to 2041.