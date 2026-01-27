'I’m using my common sense and empathy as a human,' beauty brand says as she introduces Hormone Holidays for staff suffering from periods or the menopause

The business, founded by A-list facialist Deborah Mitchell, is introducing what it’s calling Hormone Holidays to support employees when periods, adenomyosis, endometriosis, periods, perimenopause and menopause significantly affect their wellbeing.

Heaven Skincare founder Deborah Mitchell and daughter Ella Cox (Heaven Skincare director)

The pioneering workplace change will allow staff to take as much time off as they deem fit without judgement, question or medical evidence when hormonal symptoms including periods, PMDD, perimenopause and menopause significantly impact on their wellbeing.

The initiative comes as employees return to work in what is often considered the most physically and emotionally demanding time of year.

Although the notion of workplace wellbeing has increased in recent years, hormonal health remains largely absent from formal policy.

However, Deborah Mitchell, founder of the Telford-headquartered firm which is known for its bee venom products loved by Royalty and celebrities, says she’s committed to leading by example and putting the essential needs of staff first and at the forefront.

She said: “As a female who has just turned 60, I’ve experienced many hormonal challenges and shifts in my life. I’ve also lived my life in the workplace and have seen and experienced first-hand isolating and dismissive these conversations can be for women, seeing talented colleagues struggle in silence, often not being taken seriously.

“Despite this kind of leave not being legally mandatory, I’m using my common sense and empathy as a human. I don’t understand why anybody wouldn’t want to support, not just staff, but real people in such a way. When it comes to government policy, there’s a long way to go and more they need to do.

“I’m deeply committed to creating a culture where women feel supported, understood, and empowered, because as a brand, that’s what we stand for. It’s not about just accommodating but ensuring colleagues are met with empathy, flexibility, and real support — because no one should have to choose between their health and their career”

Unlike traditional sick leave, Hormone Holidays are designed to remove stigma and encourage trust. Staff are not required to disclose specific symptoms, and the policy is framed as part of the brand’s broader commitment to wellbeing, flexibility and female empowerment.

Deborah continued: “Trust is the foundation of how we work. When someone on my team is dealing with hormonal challenges or struggling with hormonal health, I want them to feel safe and confident that they can take time to recover without guilt. That trust goes both ways, and it’s essential to how we support women at work, building a sustainable, respectful workplace.”

She hopes the initiative will spark wider discussion across industries, particularly as more women remain in the workforce through perimenopause and menopause — stages of life that are still poorly supported by many employers.

Heaven Skincare director, Ella Cox (centre) with Heaven employees Holly Wilkinson (left) and Pippa Eley (right)

Heaven Skincare, which has a flagship salon in Shifnal, has already had in place a range of benefits to support colleagues for years including free sanitary products available to all team members, comforting snacks selected by the team for times when extra support is needed, nutritious lunch options always available - removing the pressure to prepare meals in advance on low-energy days, a supportive team culture that prioritises wellbeing, items such as hot water bottles and comfort blankets, and flexible working options including the ability to work from home during certain times of the month.

Hormone Holidays goes a step further and cements the company’s aim to position hormonal health as a core part of workplace wellbeing, rather than an optional extra.

Director Ella Cox, Deborah's daughter, said: “Understanding the different stages of the menstrual cycle—particularly for those who have not yet reached menopause—is something I believe should be spoken about more openly.

“Traditionally, it has been a taboo subject, but when it isn’t acknowledged within office environments, it can make these experiences harder to navigate. Creating a supportive environment for our employees is incredibly important to me; when people feel cared for and valued, they are able to do their best work.”

Founder Deborah added: “Hormonal symptoms don’t disappear because someone is at work. This policy recognises that reality.”

The beauty industry entrepreneur founded her company in 1991 from her kitchen table and it has grown into an internationally recognised luxury brand known for its natural, organic and bee-venom-based anti-aging products reportedly favoured by members of the Royal family including the Princess of Wales and Queen Camilla. Confirming Her Majesty's love of the brand - it was awarded a Royal Warrant in December 2024.