West Midlands family-run pharmacy group acquires five Shropshire branches

The family-run MSNLunts Pharmacy Group said the acquisitions, including the group’s first Telford branches, strengthens the business’s footprint across the county.

The newly acquired branches are: Anstice Pharmacy, in Madeley, Telford, Priorslee Pharmacy, Telford, Bishops Castle Pharmacy, Cleobury Mortimer Pharmacy and Radbrook Pharmacy in Shrewsbury.

Priorslee Pharmacy in Telford

These additions bring the group’s total number of pharmacies in Shropshire to 14.

A spokesperson said: ““We’re proud of the role we play locally and are committed to providing accessible, high-quality pharmacy services to the communities we serve.

“The acquisitions follow several months of detailed preparation, and as a group we pay tribute to both our existing teams and the incoming pharmacy teams for their hard work and commitment throughout the transition.

“Appreciation is also extended to patients and local communities for their patience and understanding while any initial teething issues are addressed.

“The newly acquired pharmacies have been carefully selected to align with the group’s existing network, supporting a shared commitment to high standards of care, strong community relationships, and sustainable service delivery across Shropshire.

“Looking ahead, the group’s vision remains clear: to dispense medicines safely and efficiently, deliver high-quality NHS and private services, embrace innovation and technology, uphold the highest professional standards, and treat everyone with respect.”

The group’s pharmacies have recently completed another successful Covid-19 and flu vaccination programme over the autumn and winter period and are now actively preparing for the upcoming spring vaccination programme, with plans to deliver vaccinations across all their branches.

Alongside vaccination services, the pharmacies continue to provide a wide range of NHS and private services, including the Pharmacy First Service, which supports patients with prompt treatment for minor illnesses while helping to reduce pressure on GP services and improve access to care.

Further information about the group and its services can be found at:https://msnlunts.co.uk