Revealed: 68 areas of the West Midlands where Royal Mail says bad weather has caused a backlog of postal deliveries

There have been reports of disruption to postal services across the West Midlands in recent weeks, with a number of people claiming to have had no post since Christmas.

Mark Pritchard MP for The Wrekin, has lodged an official complaint with regulator Ofcom, and Shaun Davies, MP for neighbouring Telford said postal workers had told him they were being instructed to prioritise parcels over letters.

Last year Royal Mail was fined £21 million for missing its First and Second Class post requirements.

Royal Mail says recent adverse weather conditions have affected deliveries in 68 postcode areas across the West Midlands.

They are:

Birmingham West B15, B16

Brierley Hill DY5

Castle Bromwich B35, B36, B37, B40

Coleshill B46

Coombs Wood B62, B63, B64, B65

Dudley DY1, DY2, DY3

Erdington B23, B24

Hockley B18, B19, B20, B21

Kidderminster DY10, DY11, DY12, DY14

Kingswinford DY6

Kitts Green B33, B34

Lichfield WS7, WS13, WS14

Northfield B31

Oakengates TF2, TF10, TF11

Quinton B17, B32

Redfern Park B11, B12, B25, B26, B27

Rednal B45, B48

Rugeley WS15

Smethwick B66, B67

Stone ST15

Stourport-on-Severn DY13

Sutton Coldfield B72, B73, B74, B75, B76

Tamworth B77, B78, B79

Tipton DY4

Tweedale, Telford TF3, TF4, TF7, TF8, TF12

Wednesbury WS10

West Bromwich B70, B71

Wolverhampton WV6, WV7, WV8, WV9 .