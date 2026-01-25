Revealed: 68 areas of the West Midlands where Royal Mail says bad weather has caused a backlog of postal deliveries
Royal Mail has published a list of 68 areas of the West Midlands where postal services have been disrupted by the recent bad weather.
There have been reports of disruption to postal services across the West Midlands in recent weeks, with a number of people claiming to have had no post since Christmas.
Mark Pritchard MP for The Wrekin, has lodged an official complaint with regulator Ofcom, and Shaun Davies, MP for neighbouring Telford said postal workers had told him they were being instructed to prioritise parcels over letters.
Last year Royal Mail was fined £21 million for missing its First and Second Class post requirements.
Royal Mail says recent adverse weather conditions have affected deliveries in 68 postcode areas across the West Midlands.
They are:
Birmingham West B15, B16
Brierley Hill DY5
Castle Bromwich B35, B36, B37, B40
Coleshill B46
Coombs Wood B62, B63, B64, B65
Dudley DY1, DY2, DY3
Erdington B23, B24
Hockley B18, B19, B20, B21
Kidderminster DY10, DY11, DY12, DY14
Kingswinford DY6
Kitts Green B33, B34
Lichfield WS7, WS13, WS14
Northfield B31
Oakengates TF2, TF10, TF11
Quinton B17, B32
Redfern Park B11, B12, B25, B26, B27
Rednal B45, B48
Rugeley WS15
Smethwick B66, B67
Stone ST15
Stourport-on-Severn DY13
Sutton Coldfield B72, B73, B74, B75, B76
Tamworth B77, B78, B79
Tipton DY4
Tweedale, Telford TF3, TF4, TF7, TF8, TF12
Wednesbury WS10
West Bromwich B70, B71
Wolverhampton WV6, WV7, WV8, WV9 .