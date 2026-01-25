Fire service called out to burnt out Telford electrical transformer
A burnt out transformer saw the fire service called out to Telford on Sunday.
Published
Last updated
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they responded to a telegraph pole fire in Mountview Road, Telford at 11am.
Get the latest headlines delivered straight to your inbox with the Shropshire Star’s free newsletter
The fire service said the blaze involved "one electric transformer" but that it had "burned itself out".
After using thermal imaging cameras, the fire crew said they left the situation with National Grid.