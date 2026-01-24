Cat rescued and 'given oxygen' after kitchen blaze at Telford address

The blaze at Park Lane in Madeley saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called at 11:46am.

The fire service sent two fire crews to Madeley in Telford.

A spokesperson said the fire involved the kitchen of a domestic property.

The spokesperson added "One cat was rescued and given oxygen therapy by fire service personnel."

The incident was declared over by 12.15pm