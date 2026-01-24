Cat rescued and 'given oxygen' after kitchen blaze at Telford address
A cat was rescued and given oxygen following a kitchen fire a Telford address on Saturday.
The blaze at Park Lane in Madeley saw Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service called at 11:46am.
The fire service sent two fire crews to Madeley in Telford.
A spokesperson said the fire involved the kitchen of a domestic property.
The spokesperson added "One cat was rescued and given oxygen therapy by fire service personnel."
The incident was declared over by 12.15pm