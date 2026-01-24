Aptamil baby formula urgently recalled amid toxin concerns it could cause 'vomiting and stomach cramps'

One batch of Aptamil First Infant Formula, made by food giant Danone, has been found to contain cereulide, a toxin that can trigger nausea, vomiting and stomach cramps.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) confirmed that only one batch sold in the UK is affected, although other batches in different countries are also under investigation.

Parents and carers are being warned to stop using the product immediately, even if their baby has shown no signs of illness.

If the formula was prescribed by a healthcare professional, families should speak to a pharmacist or medical professional before switching to another product.

Darren Whitby, head of incidents and resilience at the FSA, said: “We want to make parents, guardians and caregivers aware that Danone has recalled a batch of Aptamal First Infant Formula (800g).

"If you have purchased batch 31-10-2026 of Aptamil First Infant Formula 800g, with a best-before date of October 31 2026, the FSA’s advice is that you should not feed infants or young children with this product.

“If you have fed this product to a baby and have any concerns about potential health impact, you should seek advice from healthcare professionals by contacting your GP or by calling NHS 111.

"Cereulide is a toxin produced by food poisoning bacteria Bacillus cereus and can cause food poisoning symptoms which can be quick to develop and include vomiting and stomach cramps.”

If you have bought one of the affected batch, do not feed it to babies but instead, return it to the shop where it was bought from for a full refund with or without a receipt.

For further information, customers can contact the Aptamil Careline team on 0800 996 1000 or via the Aptamil website.