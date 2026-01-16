West Midlands Police Chief Craig Guildford to 'retire with immediate effect' - see full statement from Police and Crime Commissioner

Simon Foster, West Midlands Police and Crime Commissioner, said West Midlands Police Chief Constable Craig Guildford had acted “with honour” and retired with immediate effect in announcement made outside the police's Birmingham Headquaters Lloyd House at 4pm.

He first became a police constable in 1994 and has served as the head of West Midlands Police since 2022. The Guardian newspaper, which reported Mr Guildford’s decision, said he will be entitled to his full pension.

It came as his force faced criticism over the decision to ban Maccabi Tel Aviv football fans from attending a football match against Aston Villa.

PCC Simon Foster announces Craig Guildford's retirement

The force has admitted “mistakes were made” over the ban but failed to address the future of their most senior chief after the Home Secretary’s statement on Wednesday.

Maccabi Tel Aviv fans were barred from travelling to the game at Villa Park by the local Safety Advisory Group (Sag), which cited safety concerns based on advice from the police force.

A review by Sir Andy found eight “inaccuracies” in a report from the force to Birmingham’s Sag, including a reference to a non-existent game between Tel Aviv and West Ham, found to be an “AI hallucination” produced by Microsoft Copilot.

Other inaccuracies included overstating the number of Dutch police officers deployed during the match, claims fans were linked to the Israeli Defence Forces, claims Muslim communities had been intentionally targeted by Tel Aviv fans and reports of multiple Dutch police officers being injured in the disorder.

SANDWELL COPYRIGHT NATIONAL WORLD STEVE LEATH 26/03/25Pic at Brasshouse Community Centre in Smethwick where the West Mids Police Crime Commissioner: Simon Foster, held an event to talk about coming plans. West Mids Police Chief Constable: Craig Guildford.

A banner held by pro-Israel supporters outside Villa Park, home of Aston Villa, before the UEFA Europa League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire

Mr Guildford has insisted the decision was not politically influenced.

The policing watchdog’s review said there is “no evidence” antisemitism played a part in the force’s decision to ban the Israeli team’s fans, but added there was an “imbalance” in the information the force used to inform its decision.

Ahead of the review’s publication, Mr Guildford also apologised for giving incorrect evidence to the Home Affairs Committee, where he appeared twice over the controversy and said it was “never his intention” to mislead MPs.

An Aston Villa fan with a half-and-half scarf outside the ground before the UEFA Europa League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

The Home Secretary believes Craig Guildford has “done the right thing” by stepping down. Shabana Mahmood said: “The findings of the chief inspector were damning. They set out a catalogue of failings that have harmed trust in West Midlands Police.

“By stepping down, Craig Guildford has done the right thing today. I would like to acknowledge his years of service. And I pay tribute to the work of the officers in West Midlands Police, who keep their community safe every day.

“Today marks a crucial first step to rebuilding trust and confidence in the force amongst all the communities they serve.”

See the full statement from the Police and Crime Commissioner below:

Good Afternoon Everyone.

Thank you for joining me at the West Midlands Police Headquarters in Birmingham.

The Chief Constable, Craig Guildford, has today retired from West Midlands Police with immediate effect. In doing so, he has acted with honour and in the best interests of West Midlands Police and our region. I welcome his decision.

I am pleased this outcome has been reached having regard to due process and the law. That has prevented what might otherwise have been a complex procedure, that would have caused significant distraction, impact and cost to West Midlands Police and the wider West Midlands. It was important this matter was resolved in a balanced, calm, fair, measured and respectful manner.

The Chief Constable’s retirement follows the decision of the Birmingham City Council Safety Advisory Group, based on the recommendation of West Midlands Police, to ban away fans from attending the Europa League football match between Aston Villa and Maccabi Tel Aviv on 6 November 2025.

West Midlands Police have been subjected to, understandable intense and significant oversight and scrutiny as a consequence of events that led to the recommendation it made to the Safety Advisory Group.

That has included the letter from His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary that was published as recently as Wednesday 14 January, that set out significant preliminary concerns and shortcomings in relation to preparation and planning by West Midlands Police.

It is important that I acknowledge the many positive achievements and contributions that Craig Guildford has made to policing within the West Midlands during the course of his 3 years tenure as Chief Constable. As Police and Crime Commissioner and on behalf of the people of the West Midlands, I thank him for his service.

I have today appointed Deputy Chief Constable Scott Green, as the Acting Chief Constable. We have already met, to discuss the actions that the force must take to re-build trust and confidence amongst all the people and communities of the West Midlands, including addressing the significant matters identified in the letter from HMIC.

The Acting Chief Constable and I are committed to working together, to prevent and tackle crime, bring offenders to justice, promote the rights and welfare of victims and ensure the safety and security of the people and communities of the West Midlands.

Thank you.

Simon Foster, Police and Crime Commissioner for the West Midlands