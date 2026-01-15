'Think of the prestige if Shropshire wins Town of Culture - and think of the money!' - Toby Neal's view on the big battle ahead

And when it comes to opera, don't worry, we'll ask the farmers to wipe their wellies as they go in.

As Britain looks for candidates for the first ever Town of Culture award, the hunt can start and end in Shropshire with its wonderful historic and interesting towns, the magnificent rural backdrop, and something of a track record to boot.

Also, and let's be frank, we could do with it.

Think of the sparkling entertainment, the vibrant streets, squares and parks, the shows, the events.

Think of the prestige and the reputational value, putting a spring in the step of Salopians.

Think of the money!

Without wishing to add moral pressure, with Shropshire being a largely rural county, bringing the gong here would demonstrate a commitment to the countryside.