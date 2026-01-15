'The Secretary of State will reconsider the decision on WASPI compensation': MP keeps up the fight for WASPI women

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley, who met Pensions Minister Torsten Bell, said WASPI women (Women Against State Pension Inequality) believe that seeing rapid and steep increases to their state pension age without having been given adequate notice is an injustice that is not being addressed.

Following her meeting, Mrs Buckley said the government was set to look again at the compensation decision, which she says has affected 6,000 women in Shrewsbury.

Mrs Buckley with the minister

"I was invited to the Treasury to meet Pensions Minister Torsten Bell to raise the cases of WASPI‑affected women in my constituency," she said. “The Secretary of State will reconsider the decision on WASPI compensation, with fresh consideration of the additional evidence from 2007 and other significant reports brought to light through the Judicial Review.

“It was important to share case studies from among the 6,000 Shrewsbury women affected to help inform the Government’s decision and I will continue to engage with Ministers in the lead‑up to their final decision at the end of February.

“I was with Lee Pitcher, the MP for Doncaster East and the Isle of Axholme, when I went to see the Minister. Lee is just as passionate about the WASPI issue as I am and we are not going to stop fighting on behalf of those women who feel wronged. This needs to be resolved.”

A local woman responding to Mrs Buckley on social media said: “Thank you for raising this important issue with the Minister. Both the public and very many MPs want to see the Government do the right thing and award compensation as the Ombudsman recommended.”