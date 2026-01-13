Morris Minor owner wants to bring his classic car back ‘home’ to Shropshire for its 60th birthday - but he needs your ideas

Martin Robins, from Wiltshire, bought his Morris Minor on May 18, 2007 from its previous owner in Wellington.

The car had eight other previous owners since its manufacture date in 1966 - all from Shropshire.

Mr Robins's 60-year-old Morris Minor

Now Mr Robins wants to celebrate the classic car's 60th birthday in style by bringing it home to the county - and he is appealing for ideas on where to show it off from the county’s classic car enthusiasts.

Mr Robins said: “The car detailed reaches its 60th birthday this May and we would like to bring it back to Shropshire to celebrate the anniversary.

“It was manufactured as a saloon in February 1966 and dispatched to Kennings of Shrewsbury and first registered on May 1, 1966.

“We acquired the car on May 18, 2007 as the 10th owner - the previous owner was a Mr Corbett of Wellington. Members of the Corbett family had owned the car since 1990 and all its previous owners lived in the Shropshire area.

“The car was converted from a saloon into a convertible by The Moggy Factory, Heath Hill Industrial Estate, Dawley during Mr Corbett’s ownership. This garage also maintained the car for Mr Corbett.

“The car is currently in excellent condition that belies its years. It was featured in Minor Matters in the September/October 2018 edition.

"If anybody has suggestions as to an appropriate form of celebration please do get in touch."

Mr Robins has asked anybody with ideas on the best place to show off the 60-year-old Morris Minor off in Shropshire to contact him at martinrobins@btinternet.com.