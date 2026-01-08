Is your school open on Friday? Latest school closures planned for Shropshire ahead of Storm Goretti

A number of schools across the county have announced that they will be closed to students on Friday as experts predict the region will be battered by snow on Thursday evening.

An amber alert for snow will come into force at 8pm this evening (Thursday, January 8) covering much of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Powys.

A youngster in Shrewsbury enjoying a snow day

The Met Office warning in set to be in place until 9am on Friday (January 9), with the forecaster is urging people to prepare for "disruption and dangerous travelling conditions".

In an update at around midday on Thursday, Shropshire Council said 21 schools across the authority area would be closed on Friday.

School Closures

Primary

Worfield CE Endowed Primary School

TMBSS Harlescott Education Centre

Secondary

Idsall School

The Corbet School

Mary Webb School

Oldbury Wells School, Bridgnorth

Lacon Childe School

TMBSS Bridgnorth Education Centre

TMBSS Hook A Gate Education Centre

TMBSS Ludlow Education Centre

TMBSS Oswestry Education Centre

TMBSS Sundorne Education Centre

Community College, Bishops Castle

Special schools

Severndale Specialist Academy

Esland Shropshire School

