Is your school open on Friday? Latest school closures planned for Shropshire ahead of Storm Goretti
Schools across Shropshire have announced they will be closed on Friday in preparation of Storm Goretti.
A number of schools across the county have announced that they will be closed to students on Friday as experts predict the region will be battered by snow on Thursday evening.
An amber alert for snow will come into force at 8pm this evening (Thursday, January 8) covering much of Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin and Powys.
The Met Office warning in set to be in place until 9am on Friday (January 9), with the forecaster is urging people to prepare for "disruption and dangerous travelling conditions".
In an update at around midday on Thursday, Shropshire Council said 21 schools across the authority area would be closed on Friday.
School Closures
Primary
Worfield CE Endowed Primary School
TMBSS Harlescott Education Centre
Secondary
Idsall School
The Corbet School
Mary Webb School
Oldbury Wells School, Bridgnorth
Lacon Childe School
TMBSS Bridgnorth Education Centre
TMBSS Hook A Gate Education Centre
TMBSS Ludlow Education Centre
TMBSS Oswestry Education Centre
TMBSS Sundorne Education Centre
Community College, Bishops Castle
Special schools
Severndale Specialist Academy
Esland Shropshire School
