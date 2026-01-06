'Have you seen him?' Police hunt man accused of causing £20,000 worth of damage to businesses in Telford

West Mercia Police said their officers are hoping the public can identify the man who is accused of causing the criminal damage to businesses in Hadley.

Police said on Thursday, November 13, officers received reports that a number of businesses had been damaged between 3.30am and 5am.

Do you know this man?

The damage was caused to businesses and one car on Trench Lock, Sommerfield Road, Castle Street and Haybridge Road.

It is estimated the damage caused is around £20,000.

To help with their enquiries officers would like to speak to the man in the image, as they believe he may have information that can help with their investigation.

A spokesperson said: "If you know, or recognise the man, please contact PC Taylor Fereday by emailing taylor.fereday@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 58i of November 13, 2025."