Shop workers at Claire’s fashion stores in the Midlands at risk of redundancy as high street chain falls into administration
Shop workers at Claire’s Accessories stores across the Midlands have been put at risk of redundancy with the news the high street fashion chain is being put into administration.
The accessories brand, headquartered in Birmingham, has a raft of outlets in shopping centres across the West Midlands including in Wolverhampton, West Bromwich, Merry Hill, Birmingham New Street, Birmingham’s Bullring, Stafford, Hanley - Stoke-on-Trent, Sutton Coldfield, Solihull, and Lichfield.
It also has branches in Shropshire in Telford and Shrewsbury and at the McArthur Glen Outlet at Bridgend, Mid Glamorgan.
Around 2,500 staff across the UK have been placed at risk of redundancy following confirmation from investment firm Modella Capital that it has kickstarted insolvency proceedings for Claire's Accessories UK & Ireland, along with The Original Factory Shop (TOFS) which it bought last year.
Modella Capital said “last ditch attempts” to save the businesses had fallen through, with no realistic possibility of trading profitably again.