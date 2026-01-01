Fire service free couple locked in bedroom of north Shropshire home on New Year's Day

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called about the incident in Woodhouses, Whitchurch at around 3.15pm.

A fire crew from Whitchurch Fire Station were despatched to the scene.

A spokesperson said: "Two people were locked in bedroom of property. Crews used small tools to gain entry."