Man with links to Worcestershire and the West Midlands is sought by police

West Mercia Police are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Ellis Smith as they wish to speak to him for failure to attend a court hearing.

The 30-year-old is also known to travel around the West Midlands.

Ellis Smith who is wanted by West Mercia Police

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "If you know where he is right now, call 999. You can report any other information on his whereabouts by calling 101.

"Alternatively, information can be reported 100% anonymously through Independent UK charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org"