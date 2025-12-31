UK weather forecast: Met Office snow and ice warning plus amber cold health alert issued for West Midlands

A Met Office snow and ice warning has been issued for the West Midlands, while an amber cold health alert from the UK Health Security Agency will come into force tonight.

The yellow snow and ice warning will be in place from midnight on Thursday (January 1) to noon on Friday.

The warning reads: “Some travel disruption is expected due to snow and ice.

“Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services. Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces. Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

“An area of sleet and snow is expected to move southeastwards across parts of England and Wales, lasting approximately two or three hours in any one place. Where snow falls, 1 or 2 cm is likely for some and perhaps as much as 5 cm snow possible in a few spots, especially higher ground of north Wales and northwest England. Icy patches will also develop quickly as sleet and snow clears.”

Met Office West Midlands forecast

Today (Wednesday, December 31)

A frosty start to New Year's Eve with fog locally lingering until late morning. Remaining dry with light winds and plenty of winter sunshine throughout the day, though cloud building in the north during the afternoon. Feeling cold. Maximum temperature 5 °C.

Tonight (Wednesday, December 1)

Pockets of frost forming under clear skies in the south to begin the evening. Temperatures rebounding slightly overnight as cloud builds and a blustery breeze develops. Staying mostly dry. Minimum temperature 0 °C.

Thursday (January 1)

Cloudy start to New Year's Day with isolated outbreaks of rain. Brighter spells possible in the afternoon but also scattered showers, mainly in the north. Chilly in the gusty wind. Maximum temperature 6 °C.

Outlook for Friday, January 2 to Sunday, January 4

Some sunny spells likely on Friday and throughout the weekend, but wintry showers also possible at times. Staying breezy and turning colder with severe frosts and ice overnight.

Amber cold health alert issued for West Midlands

An amber cold health alert will be in place for the West Midlands from 8pm on Wednesday (December 31) to 10am on Tuesday, January 6.

The alert reads: “Forecast weather is likely to cause significant impacts across health and social care services, including: a rise in deaths, particularly among those aged 65 and over or with health conditions.

"We may also see impacts on younger age groups, a likely increase in demand for health services, temperatures inside places like hospitals, care homes, and clinics dropping below the levels recommended for assessing health risks, challenges keeping indoor temperatures at the recommended 18°C leading to more risk to vulnerable people, staffing issues due to external factors (such as travel delays) and other sectors starting to observe impacts (such as transport and energy).”