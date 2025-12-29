Shropshire valuation events planned by auction house across county for New Year

The valuation events programme includes one new location - Apley Farm Shop, Stockton, Shifnal.

The fine art team will be on a mission to discover treasures on their travels as well as to evaluate and advise owners about their precious items.

Silver and jewellery specialist Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley and Alexander Celment, Asian Art and watches specialist and senior general valuer, will be visiting Apley Farm Shop from 10am to 2pm on January 28, March 5, July 9 and October 8.

Alexander Clement, Halls Fine Art’s Asian art and watches specialist and senior general valuer with silver, jewellery and bijouterie specialist Maryanne Lineker-Mobberley.

Saturday valuation days at Halls Fine Art’s Battlefield headquarters in Shrewsbury will be held from 10am to 3pm on February 7, May 16, August 8 and September 5. Maryanne and Alexander will be joined by Caroline Dennard, ceramics, glass and militaria specialist, for some of the events, with no appointment necessary.

The company will be continuing its valuation events at Montgomery Town Hall from 10am to 2pm on February 5, April 2, June 4, August 6, October 1 and December 3.

Fishmore Hall, Ludlow is the venue on March 4, July 8 and October 7 from 10am to 2pm and Weston Park, Weston-under-Lizard will be visited on March 3, May 5, July 7, September 1 and November 3 from 10am to 1pm.

Halls’ office in Oswestry will host valuations with Alexander from 10am to 2pm on February 18, April 29, June 24, August 19 and October 28, while he will attend the company’s Bishops Castle office from 10am 2pm on February 19, April 30, June 25, August 20 and October 29.

Other charity valuation events will be added to the list in the new year. Last appointments for most of the events will be at 1.30pm.

Anyone wishing to have collections or large antiques valued at any of the events may take along photographs to show the specialists.

Those unable to attend valuations can contact the fine art team on 01743 450700.

The auctions programme includes paintings and prints on January 21, May 20 and September 23, while British and Continental ceramics and glass, antiques, clocks and Asian Art will be sold on February 11, June 17 and October 14.

Militaria, naval and aviation auctions will be held on February 25 and August 26 and silver, jewellery and watches will be sold on March 11, June 10, September 9 and December 2.

Books, coins and stamps are the focus on April 15, August 12 and December 9, modern and contemporary art and design auctions will be held on March 18, July 15 and November 18, sporting and wildlife auctions are set for May 6 and November 4 and timed online Edit auctions are planned from April 2 to 14, from July 3 to 14 and from October 2 to 13.

People can visit https://fineart.hallsgb.com/ for information about the closing dates for the auctions.