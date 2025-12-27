Pub chain Marston's to roll out more Two Door and Grandstand venues as new formats fuel significant profit surge in 2025

The Wolverhampton-based national pub chain reported “significant profit growth” with pre-tax profits rising by 71.3 per cent from £42.1 million to £72.1 million this year.

The Spread Eagle pub, Wolverhampton after a £335,000 refurb. General manager Laura Eddowes with local heroes Steve Jackson, John Elwell and Garry Willis from Short Heath Lest We Forget, Phil Cross MBE from Star Cross Youth Theatre and Neil Rutter from Caring Heart.

The uplift comes as a result of a strategy focused on modernising the Marston's estate through targeted investment and format conversion.

Marston’s CEO, Justin Platt, who took over in January 2024, said 2025 has been "a good year in the round" - with "significant profit growth" and increased customer loyalty, with guest satisfaction at the highest level it has ever been.

Marston's CEO Justin Platt

Along with its digital transformation and disciplined approach to cost management, the pub company's new pub formats take much credit for the last two years of growth.

The new formats explained

The new pub formats are the result of extensive research into how modern-day patrons are using pubs, which has changed dramatically over the last two decades.

The Gospel Oak at Tipton was the first local Marston’s ‘Grandstand’ sports pub

“A pub today is used for a lot broader a range of occasions than it was 20 years ago,” Mr Platt explained, saying pubs today are not just for Friday and Saturday nights out - they can a Tuesday lunchtime charity meeting venue, a work from home on a Wednesday venue, for a big Sunday lunch or a Friday night meal out with family and friends - a whole range of occasions.

He said: "We did a lot of work talking to our guests, understanding what they want. That allowed us to identify five clear target segments in the market, and we designed those formats specifically against what guests told us they wanted in each of those segments."

The company, headquartered in St Johns Square, Wolverhampton, identified five clear target segments, designing formats to meet the specific needs of each.

The five Marston's pubs:

1: Grandstand: The local sports pub concept, with big screens and designed to share big events. This is a key focus for acceleration, particularly in a World Cup year.

The Gospel Oak in Tipton - the first local Marston’s ‘Grandstand’ sports pub - which shows all key sporting fixtures

2: Woodie's: The family pub for dining. Launches came in the summer, with encouraging early data suggesting a focus on this format will follow in the subsequent year.

The Knot & Plough in Stafford - a new Woodie's pub

3: Two Door: The split pub format, featuring two separate areas — each with their own entrance — one for drinkers and one for diners. This format, alongside Grandstand, is a primary focus for expansion next year.

Inside The Spread Eagle, Wolverhampton, after a £335,000 refurb to turn it into a Two Door pub

4: Signature: A more high end, adult-based dining environment, focused on quality food and service and a range of leading drinks brands

The Manor House at Whittington, Kinver, South Staffordshire, a Signature pub owned by Marston's - which offers a high end adult dining experience

5: Local Pub: The traditional community venue, with a warm and welcoming atmosphere for regular and locals

The Royal Oak, Chapel Ash, is a successful local pub owned by Marston's

The formats have delivered a 23 per cent revenue uplift and have been "really well received by guests but have also done well in commercial terms as well" - Mr Platt said.

Following the conversion of 31 venues this year, Marston’s is looking to accelerate its conversion programme to convert a further 50 sites in 2026. The focus of the acceleration will be the Two Door and Grandstand concepts, where the pub business has the most data to prove their success.

General manager Laura Eddowes at The Spread Eagle which has been turned into a Two Door pub

Mr Platt said: "We're definitely putting the foot on the accelerator of Two Door and Grandstand through next year. And then, and the other factor with that is that, of course, in a World Cup year, the Grandstand sports pub concept we think will succeed, which is one of the reasons we want to get behind it.

"But Woodie's is doing well. Our Woodie's launches kind of came in the summer, so we don't have as much data yet. The data we do have is as encouraging, so I would anticipate that the following year will be an important year for Woodie's launches."

The Two Door, Grandstand and Woodie’s concepts, which are being rolled out in the West Midlands and Staffordshire, have not yet made their way into Shropshire. The Bell Inn at Tong, on the Shropshire/Staffordshire border, however, is a popular Signature venue offering a high end dining experience for adults.

The Bell Inn at Tong, Shropshire, a Signature pub owned by Marston's offering a high end dining experience

Mr. Platt stressed the new pub formats strategy is about refurbishing and improving existing pubs, rather than opening new ones.

"It works for us commercially, but importantly it works for our guests - it provides an environment that they want to come to and spend their socialising time at.

General manager Michelle Wood at the revamped pub Gospel Oak 'Grandstand' pub in Tipton

“Our focus is very much on driving the quality out of the pubs that we have, and these formats provide a great opportunity to do that,” he said - pointing to successful local examples like The Spread Eagle in Wednesbury, a newly-reopened Two Door pub, and The Woodman in Netherton, which he described as a “great Grandstand pub.”

Inside The Spread Eagle pub, Wolverhampton, after a £335,000 refurbishment

With a strong year of results behind it, an 11 per cent year on year increase in Christmas bookings and the new formats proving a hit with locals in the Black Country, Marston's is looking ahead to 2026 with “significant momentum and confidence” and a plan to keep delivering "great experiences” for customers and sustainable value for shareholders.