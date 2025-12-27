'Despicable, sordid, silly and idiotic' the best tongue-lashings handed out by our judges this year

No longer required to wear a black cap, which was worn when sentencing a poor soul to death, or inflict corporal punishment on criminals, instead our judges now give defendants a rollicking tongue lashing.

Unable or unwilling to speak through the media (The Express & Star have tried and was refused in a wonderfully polite way), the judges comments are their method of reflecting what they are seeing before them.

Our judges' sentencing remarks have earned our acid-tongued horse-hair wig wearing pillars of the establishment fans across the world.

American comedian James Pietragallo, who often repeats UK judges comments in his Small Town Murder and Crime In Sports podcasts, said: "British judges do not just sentence their criminals they tell them why they are awful people in such a brilliant way, their turn of phrase is like nothing we have in America."

No-one is too powerful to escape their wrath or polite suggestions to get their together. As well as explaining why they have given the sentence they highlight societal trends which they have spotted. New crimes, the return of old crimes, new types of defendants, witnesses and evidence have all being brought to the public's attention by judges. Joyriding, revenge porn and money mules all entered the lexicon due to judges remarks.

Their waspish comments can fly round the world giving the case an international profile, two years ago Judge Rhona Campbell's lilting Scottish accent delivered a withering take down of a Wolves fan who racially abused Rio Ferdinand.

Judge Rhona Campbell and Jamie Arnold

Jamie Arnold was hit with an iron fist in a velvet verbal glove her comments were reported in outlets in America, Nigeria, Australia and Europe reported the remarks.

She said: "You have brought shame on your city and shame on your club. Wolverhampton Wanderers do not want a racist on their terraces, they do not want you as a fan and this city does not tolerate racist behaviour in its midst.

"It was a day of real excitement as home fans were allowed back into Premiership football games for the first time, socially distanced after the arrival of the Covid pandemic. It was a day to be joyful. You were a parasite to proper Wolverhampton fans on that day.

Similar to the Royal Family, as well as attending the same schools, colleges, universities and country clubs, Judges will not express their opinions about politics and current affairs so there has been no horse-hair-drier treatment of the Government's plan to axe trial by juries in life-ruining crimes.

However, judging by legal opinions at the top of the profession it is a fair guess to say they think it is a case of 'throwing the baby out with the bath water' as former lawyer David Lammy uses a sledgehammer to crack the nut of a huge case backlog.

In any case, as the perfect host, judges are always unfailingly polite to the jury throughout proceedings and after hearing their verdict They always express their gratitude to who the Black Country's top judge Michael Chambers KC regularly reminds everyone the court system would grind to a halt without those 12 peers of the defendant undertaking their public service. If the case has been harrowing or months long the judge will often tell jurors they will not be eligible for several years for jury service.

Judges always extend an invitation to the fireworks at the end of the case, his sentencing. However, after having their fill of legalese, sitting still and the stopping and starting of courtroom life, the majority do not return.

One of the most eagerly anticipated sentencing hearings of 2025 was for Albrighton actor and sexual deviant Alexander Westwood getting his just desserts. The majority of the jury who sat through nine weeks hearing disgusting details of over 25 stomach-turning sexual offences which they found him guilty returned for the sentencing.

Alexander Westwood, 24, was jailed for 15-and-a-half years on Tuesday (West Midlands Police/PA)

There was extra spice to the occasion as Judge Neil Chawla KC had been criticised for granting Westwood bail after the verdict allowing him to spend Christmas at home before being told his fate in February. However, a week before the sentencing Westwood was found in a hotel room with a young woman breaking a raft of bail conditions.

Judge Chawla systematically tore into 'sordid' Westwood's character outlining why the 'deviant' deserved 15 and a half years behind bars.

He said: "Throughout your trial your nonchalant attitude bordered on arrogance. I thought long and hard about bail but as an act of mercy for your parents, you were expected to stay at your home address - yet last week you were found in a hotel.

"One of your victims said she felt dehumanised. This is the horrifying, lasting effect on the victims of what you did - your sordid sexual criminality. The lead offence is rape, you were supposed to be teaching her, you were paid. This is an abuse of trust.

"I must sentence you for a multitude of sexual offending over a decade of your life. You have shown no remorse and remain a danger to the public."

In a departure from courtroom convention, which requires solemnity at all times, a spontaneous round of applause broke out when Judge Chawla sent Westwood down.

Defendants who escape a prison sentence are often the subject of severe ticking offs from judges who have saved them from a diet of porridge.

Earlier this month at Shrewsbury Crown Court, Judge Demi Mathews KC told teenage dangerous driver Alfie Smith, who was arrested after leading police on a chase through Wolverhampton, he 'would have no complaints' if jailed.

He told him: "The idiocy has to stop."

Silly, stupid, daft and idiotic are just some of the phrases judges have described the defendants in front of them this year.

Staffordshire Judge Robert Smith told Rebecca Marfleet, 33, who was 'with child', when sentenced for driving offences and perverting the course of justice her family planning had a lot to be desired.

He said: "Your decision to fall pregnant was a silly decision."

Rebecca Marfleet

Judges in Wolverhampton and Shrewsbury Crown Courts repeatedly highlighted the dangers facing the people of the Black Country this year, first teenage knife crime and then a rise in firearms offences.

In November, Judge John Edwards KC told gunman Leon Haughton he contributed to the 'serious problem' of firearms in the community.

Leon Haughton was found guilty of attempted murder after shooting his victim at point-blank range

Sending him down for 32 years, Judge Edwards said: "There is a serious problem in the Black Country and Wolverhampton with gun crime. It is rising faster than elsewhere in the country at this time."Every time a gun is used in crime it further helps break down social cohesion. It instils a fear of loss of life in communities. It effects everyone, from local residents to local schools."

In March, Justice Chambers KC revealed he had taken note of local people's fears about children carrying and using knives when sentencing two boys who turned Stourbridge's Ryemarket Shopping Centre into bloodbath.

"I cannot ignore the widespread public concern that young men are settling their differences with knives in public places in the Black Country."

Wolverhampton Crown Court's top judge - Justice Michael Chambers KC

This Spring Justice Chambers had to decide whether to name the Walsall teaching assistant guilty of sickening sexual crimes against disabled children. The Crown Prosecution Service, West Midlands Police and the Department of Education all wanted him to remain anonymous whereas The Express & Star argued his name should be published due to his crimes.

The authorities argued a further investigation into 81 more sexual crimes would be undermined by naming Clarke, however, seven months later and further charges have yet to be brought.

Revealing Daniel Clarke's name, the judge said: "The press argued impressively about the need for news to be reported contemporaneously with no prospect of charges not being brought for a year and the subsequent wait for proceedings.

"When listening to submissions I was less concerned about compromising any investigation, the naming of a defendant often encourages others to come forward. I was more concerned about compromising any future trial and charges. However, as those in the press argued they do not seem to be imminent."

Daniel Clarke

Sentencing Clarke to 11 years, Justice Chambers said: "Your victims' close relatives deserve to see you punished for your gross breach of trust. I am sentencing you for a number of serious sexual offences against vulnerable youngsters. Your crimes caused psychological harm to your victims.

"Your crimes were compounded by recording moving images of what you did for future sexual pleasure."

Two of the longest sentences handed down in Wolverhampton were for the arsonists who set fire to a family home, killing Akashdeep Singh, nearly killing his mother who woke up months later in coma to find out her son had died and injuring other family members.

Judge Mark Wall KC sentenced Dale Francis, 36, and Daniel Tatters, 26, to life sentences and told them in detail why they might not experience freedom again. Giving Francis 36 years and Tatters 34 years the judge expressed his frustration still not knowing the motive of the attack despite a two month trial.

He said: "I do not have the evidence to decide why you both acted as you did. Whether it was an act committed at the behest of another or whether you Francis, had a personal grievance against someone which caused you to do it, does not matter.

Dale Francis (left) and Daniel Tatters, who have been convicted of the murder of Akashdeep Singh

"Similarly, I cannot say whether you set fire to the house of the people who were supposed to be killed or whether, as suggested by the prosecution in cross examination as a possibility, you might have identified the wrong house to attack."

Judges have to distill the community's outrage at a crime into their sentencing comments and Judge Chambers reflected the disdain Wolverhampton had for the murderer of a friendly great grandfather Harold Monk.

Sentencing Paul Topham to 33 years in September, Judge Chambers said: "It was a particularly despicable crime and falls among the worst sorts of homicides. I’m satisfied so as to be sure that you knew that flat was the home of a very elderly vulnerable man. You knew almost certainly that he would be at home and may wake up.”

Paul Topham

He added: “Mr Monk had lived a good life with many interests and achievements. He lived relatively independently for his age and played a full part in the community.

“The family were looking forward to celebrating his 95th birthday – instead he died a violent death at a location where he should have felt safe.”

Often exasperated, judges often say what everyone is thinking when presented with the details of a crime.

Judge David Lock KC revealed his shock seeing footage two Tipton mothers rolling about on the floor fighting.

He said: "It seems extraordinary you and the other mother were trying to sort out issues between your children and you ended up fighting. I understand emotions can run high when issues concerning children are involved, especially when you believed she was being bullied..

"To see two grown women fighting when you were trying to teach your children to behave is shocking."

Judges are now having to explain to defendants the dangers of defending themselves as more people opt to appear without legal representation.

Earlier this month a Walsall criminal ensured he spent Christmas in prison after trying to defend himself during a sentencing. Eschewing the legal conventions and procedures of applying for bail properly, Anthony Herbert opted for a more simple approach.

He shouted across the video link from prison: "What about bail?"

Recorder William Douglas-Jones

Recorder William Douglas-Jones said: "No, I am not going to entertain a bail application. January 13 will be the last time you will have the chance to be properly represented for your sentencing.

"It is in your interests to have someone who understands how the legal system works and use their knowledge and expertise to help you."

The courtroom is the judge's domain and they are in charge of every aspect of the very unique place, and that includes scolding anyone who breaks conventions which go back centuries.

However, internet justice is a new phenomenon with barristers, prisoners and witnesses all now appearing remotely instead of in person.

Recorder Amy Jackson KC had to tell a singing defendant to zip it in May as he sang a Madness song from prison which reverberated around court 4 in Wolverhampton Crown Court.

'You're an embarrassment' Recorder Amy Jackson is not a fan of Madness in the courtroom

Recorder Jackson was not impressed by Shaun Melia's musical interlude as his version of It Must Be Love wafted over the internet link, she said: "Mr Melia, can you please remain quiet for the time being as we try and arrange a date for sentencing?"

A chastened Melia replied: "Yep."

In May, Recorder Julian Taylor upbraided a barrister whose appearance via weblink left all concerned red faced in Shrewsbury Crown Court.

With his messy bedroom in shot, the barrister did not realise his camera caught him in a state of undress, his top half was tip top but he did not have any trousers on.

He said: “It looks like you’re not properly dressed. The bedroom looks most unsatisfactory. These hearings, when conducted remotely, should be treated as though they are in court.

Get The Best of The Express & Star Court Reporting Delivered Free to Your Inbox

“I’m not impressed with you appearing in a state of undress. You should be properly dressed for these hearings. The background doesn’t fill me with satisfaction. You should appear in the correct manner.”