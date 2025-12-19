10 Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin restaurants, takeaways and pubs handed new hygiene ratings - including four rated as 'improvement necessary'
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 10 Shropshire businesses, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows - with four where improvement is necessary.
Published
Last updated
The past month has seen food hygiene inspectors carrying out checks at a range of restaurants, cafés and takeaways across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin.
Following the inspections the premises are graded from zero to five - with zero being the lowest grade and five the highest.
The Food Standards Agency says the inspections offer a snapshot of how different venues are managing food safety.
It says the system is designed to give customers greater confidence when deciding where to buy and eat food.