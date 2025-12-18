'Wholly unsafe': Traffic fears over 102-home plan for land opposite village school near Shrewsbury
Plans to build more than 100 homes in a village near Shrewsbury have come under fire from local residents concerned about the impact on local roads.
Plans to build 102 homes opposite a village primary school near Shrewsbury were revealed last month.
The scheme, planned for the village of Ford, is the first put forward by Shropshire Homes' "community-focused" sister company SH Partnerships (SHP).
SHP said the project will be delivered in conjunction with Housing Plus Group and will be "designed to meet the diverse requirements of the local community".
If it goes ahead, the four-hectare site to the east of Butt Lane will provide 72 homes available for social, affordable or intermediate rent and 30 for affordable home ownership.
As part of the planning application, SHP stated that it would also provide a new extended parking area and a drop-off zone for Trinity C of E Primary School, which is next to the site.