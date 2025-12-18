'Wholly unsafe': Traffic fears over 102-home plan for land opposite village school near Shrewsbury

Plans to build 102 homes opposite a village primary school near Shrewsbury were revealed last month.

The scheme, planned for the village of Ford, is the first put forward by Shropshire Homes' "community-focused" sister company SH Partnerships (SHP).

SHP said the project will be delivered in conjunction with Housing Plus Group and will be "designed to meet the diverse requirements of the local community".

Plans to build 102 homes opposite a primary school in Ford, near Shrewsbury, were revealed last month. Photo: SHP/Shropshire Council

If it goes ahead, the four-hectare site to the east of Butt Lane will provide 72 homes available for social, affordable or intermediate rent and 30 for affordable home ownership.

As part of the planning application, SHP stated that it would also provide a new extended parking area and a drop-off zone for Trinity C of E Primary School, which is next to the site.