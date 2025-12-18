Shropshire's female MPs feature in project celebrating historic moment as women make up 40 per cent of parliament
Shropshire’s two female MPs have spoken of their pride at being part of a project marking the historic moment that has seen women now making up 40 per cent of the membership of the House of Commons.
A nationwide initiative is creating a visual archive of women’s leadership in Parliament today.
Shrewsbury's Labour MP Julia Buckley and North Shropshire's Liberal Democrat MP Helen Morgan are among those who have been photographed for the archive, specially compiled by the Royal Photographic Society.