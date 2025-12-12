'Within 30 seconds the enormity hit me': Paralysed Shrewsbury adventurer begins epic record-breaking Antarctic challenge

Darren Edwards, who was left paralysed from the chest down after a rock climbing accident in 2016 when he was 26.

The former soldier is aiming to complete the longest sit-ski expedition in history, covering 222 kilometres across the South Pole in just 20 days.

The current record for the longest sit-ski to the South Pole stands at almost 111 kilometres.

Darren Edwards (right) and his team in Antarctica. Picture: Darren Edwards

Darren is raising funds for charity Wings for Life, which is researching cures for spinal cord injuries.

On Monday he shared a video online after boarding a flight to Antarctica.

Darren Edwards from Shrewsbury (right) with filmmaker Matthew Biggar. Picture: Darren Edwards

He is being supported by a team of adventurers including British explorer Lucy Shepherd, Chief Scout Dwayne Fields and filmmaker Matthew Biggar, but the adventurer is facing brutal conditions, with temperatures expected to plunge to minus 30°C.

In an update in the early hours of Thursday morning, Darren said the team had made their first camp in Antarctica and are set to begin their epic journey, adding that as soon as he arrived on the icy continent the "enormity" of his challenge hit him.

“The honest reflections on how it felt when we arrived was that the landing was hard,” he said.

“Within 30 seconds, the enormity hit me for the first time. This isn't going to be the toughest thing ever, but when you see it in your face you realise it is going to be tough.”

Darren hopes to raise £100,000 for Wings for Life.

You can support his fundraising efforts here.