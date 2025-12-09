Luke Littler prepares for the World Darts Championship with Molineux trip to watch his beloved Manchester United

He was spotted in among the United fans after making the trip to Wolverhampton from his home in the north west.

Luke 'The Nuke' Littler was enjoying some down time with friends just days before he starts the defence of his world title, which he won this January and that kicks off on Thursday.

While most of the players gearing up to compete at Alexandra Palace would be expected to be spending their evenings perfecting their throw, the reigning champion enjoyed a morale boosting trip to Molineux.

Luke Littler celebrates Manchester United's victory in the Premier League match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Manchester United at Molineux

While Wolves fans were downcast following an eighth straight defeat, Littler smiled broadly with friends as he watched his side enjoy an easy away win.

The 18-year-old was spotted in the crowd after Spurs midfielder James Maddisn revealed on Sky Sports that Littler had text him to say he was travelling to Molineux.

Luke Littler enjoys his evening with friends at Molineux

The Nuke was spotted in the middle of the away fans at the bottom of the Steve Bull stand, shouting encouragement and sporting a huge grin as Manchester United completed their 4-1 victory.

United's victory will be the perfect pick-up for Littler ahead of his clash on the opening night of the PDC World Darts Championship against Lithuanian Darius Labanauskas.

Littler lifts the trophy after winning the Grand Slam of Darts final in Wolverhampton (Martin Rickett/PA)

It was also another happy return to Wolverhampton for Littler, coming just a few weeks after he defended his title at the Grand Slam of Darts, which was held at the city's Aldersley Sports Village, with a 16-11 victory in the final over Luke Humphries. The Grand Slam saw 32 players battle it out for £650,000 in prize money and the Eric Bristow Trophy.

Littler praised the Wolverhampton fans after his won at Aldersley, with the 3,000-capacity venue full for almost every session of the 10-day tournament.