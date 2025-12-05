Cloudflare down AGAIN! - Massive internet outage affecting Zoom, Canva and LinkedIn this morning

Cloudflare is a web infrastructure and security company that provides services to make websites fast, more secure and reliable.

It reportedly helps nearly two in 10 websites secure and manage their internet traffic.

It is known to provide services to major websites, including Discord, Notion, X, Spotify, GitHub, and Stack Overflow.

This morning (December 5) outages have been reported on websites such as Zoom, Canva, LinkedIn, Politico, the BBC and more.

Websites including X and Spotify have been hit by a major outage linked to Cloudflare (Alamy/PA)

Some online shopping outlets have been affected including Shopify, Etsy, Wayfair, H&M.

Even Down Detector, the website which tracks internet and app outages, is experiencing issues.

The current outage is the third in a matter of weeks that Cloudflare has experienced as there were two major outages in November.

The company’s co-founder and CEO, Matthew Prince, to apologise ‘for the pain we caused the Internet’ in a blog post last month - stating that the outage was caused by the system it uses to protect websites from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks crashing.

DDoS are an attempt to disrupt a server’s traffic by overwhelming it, though Prince stressed the outage was not itself caused by a cyberattack.

It is not clear whether the current outage is related to the cause of the previous incidents.

Cloudflare has been contacted for comment.