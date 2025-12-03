Shropshire Star
Close

Care home resident freed by fire crew after key snapped in door

A care home resident has been freed from a locked room by a fire crew after a key snapped in the door.

By Richard Williams
Published

The resident was locked in at Limetree Care Home in Shrewsbury on Tuesday evening, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

Black Friday: Subscribe to Shropshire Star Plus now for just £1 a month for 12 months for exclusive content and an ad-free website on this link

A fire crew was called at 7.50pm.

Limetree Care Home
Limetree Care Home

A spokesperson said incident occurred "due to a key snapping in the door" but the resident was freed by the fire crew using "small gear".