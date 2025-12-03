Care home resident freed by fire crew after key snapped in door
A care home resident has been freed from a locked room by a fire crew after a key snapped in the door.
The resident was locked in at Limetree Care Home in Shrewsbury on Tuesday evening, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
A fire crew was called at 7.50pm.
A spokesperson said incident occurred "due to a key snapping in the door" but the resident was freed by the fire crew using "small gear".