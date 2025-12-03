Care home resident freed by fire crew after key snapped in door

The resident was locked in at Limetree Care Home in Shrewsbury on Tuesday evening, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said.

A fire crew was called at 7.50pm.

Limetree Care Home

A spokesperson said incident occurred "due to a key snapping in the door" but the resident was freed by the fire crew using "small gear".