Lane closure still in place and delays remain following 'serious' crash on M54 near Wolverhampton

National Highways West Midlands have warned of delays of 15 minutes and two miles of congestion due to a lane closure on the M54, between Junction 2 for Wolverhampton and Junction 3 for Albrighton.

Lane 2 of 2 was closed at around 11.49pm on Tuesday night following a crash between 'multiple vehicles' that resulted in four people being assessed by ambulance staff.

The lane remained closed overnight to make way for repairs to the central reservation barrier

Following the crash, two men were treated for non-serious injuries and were taken to New Cross Hospital, while two others were discharged at the scene.

National Highways West Midlands warned that lane 2 of 2 would remain closed last night to allow for repairs of the central reservation barrier, which received extensive damage.

The lane continues to remain closed this morning, with the highways authority warning of delays of up to 15 minutes and around 2 miles of congestion.

A National Highways spokesperson said: "Lane 2 of 2 remains closed in both directions, on M54 between Junction 2, Wolverhampton, and Junction 3, Albrighton.

"This is due to an extensive central reservation barrier damage following a collision yesterday.

"Currently, delays of approximately 15 minutes, two miles of congestion in both directions."

Staffordshire Police said that the crash took place between a Renault truck and a Citroen Berlingo, with officers attending at the time to help manage the road closure and the removal of the vehicles.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said: "We were called at 11.40pm last night (Tuesday, November 25) to reports of a collision on the M54 westbound between junctions 2 and 3.

"The collision involved a Renault Captur, a Renault truck and a Citroen Berlingo van.

"Officers attended, and the road was closed whilst recovery of the vehicles took place. An ambulance attended."

Staffordshire Police have been approached for further information.