Desmond Rodgers, aged 51, was jailed for 32 months earlier this year after he took tens of thousands from St Andrew's Church in Shifnal as well as Scout groups in Shifnal and Madeley, before being conned out of it himself.

He has already been released from prison, but was subject to a proceeds of crime hearing on Monday at Shrewsbury Crown Court, sitting at Telford Justice Centre.

The court was told that Rodgers was selling his home to pay back some of the money, but he was only the owner of 75 per cent of it as part of a shared ownership scheme.

Danny Smith, for Rodgers, asked Judge Trevor Meegan early in the afternoon for time so the position could be clarified and an accurate benefit figure could be determined.

Desmond Rodgers. Picture: West Mercia Police

However, a frustrated Judge Meegan gave Mr Smith “a roasting”, asking: “Why has he not brought the documentation to court when clearly orders have been made? He has had adequate time to do so.

“He’s now not even in prison. I want you to make yourself available later this afternoon,” he told Mr Smith.

The case was called back on later. A benefit figure of £170,000 was determined and it was accepted that Rodgers will have £66,599.36 available to pay back.