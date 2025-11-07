'It’s a nightmare here': West Midlands woman 'terrorised' by yobs targeting her home fleeing to Australia

A former police worker is fleeing the UK for Australia to escape yobs who she says have repeatedly attacked her home in a bizarre case of "mistaken identity".

Celine Lockyer, 60, says she’s been left “terrorised” after her mid-terrace in Worcester was targeted by a teenage gang. The worst attack came on Halloween when her house in Sandpiper Close was splattered with eggs and tomatoes. The next day it was hit again when around a dozen eggs were launched at the house. Celine said she heard “bashing” on the windows before finding yolk smeared across the glass and walls.

Celine Lockyer with her dog Milo and the egg boxes recovered from an alley after the attack on her Worcester home.

The ex-West Mercia Police staff worker is now packing her bags and flying back Down Under at the end of the month.

She said: “It’s been horrendous. I just can’t enjoy it. It’s a nightmare here. I’m suffering from anxiety and stress and I’m on medication. It’s constant.

“In the summer it was apples. Thank God I wasn’t outside in the garden at the time. I feel like I’m under siege and being driven from my home.

“My dog is scared to go out in the garden. It’s stressing me out and making me very unhappy. I don’t feel safe in my own home. I do feel terrorised.”

Egg yoke on the windows of Celine Lockyer's Worcester home.

Celine says the trouble started in October last year but escalated in the summer when eggs were thrown at her windows. In desperation, she went to her local Tesco to try and get CCTV of the yobs buying the eggs in a bid to identify them. She’s tried jet washing the mess off the walls but fears the house will need repainting - and that the attacks will just start again.

Celine, who is originally from Malvern, in Worcestershire, moved to Australia 20 years ago, but returned to the UK in 2017 to care for her mum, who had Parkinson’s and dementia and has now died.

In the summer, she installed CCTV which captured people pelting her home and garden with apples. On another occasion, she was stunned when she found a traffic cone had been lobbed over her fence. Celine says she has drawn up a 13-page dossier listing the abuse she has suffered since last October.

Incredibly, Celine believes she is being targeted by the same teenage gang who have mistaken her for someone else.

Egg on the wall of Celine Lockyer's Worcester home.

She added: "There is an alleyway behind the fence and that's where all the eggs and apples are thrown from. I can only think that whoever is responsible believes that someone else lives here. I have no other explanation for what is happening. I am at the end of my tether."

Following the latest attacks, Celine says she’s quitting the UK for good and has booked her ticket to move back Down Under.

She said: “I’ve just had enough to be honest. The last year has been hell and I just want to put it all behind me. I’m worried that it will just escalate and it is really affecting my health.”

Landlady Jill Mounce, who owns the £200,000 property, has blasted the police response and says she’s “appalled”. She branded the damage “significant” and slammed West Mercia Police for not “taking it seriously”.

She said: “This is causing me sleepless nights and great anxiety, for which I am having to resort to prescribed medication.”

West Mercia Police statement

A West Mercia Police spokesperson: “On November 2 we received a report of criminal damage to a property on Sandpiper Close in Worcester. The investigation is on-going.”