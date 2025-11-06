The 25 destinations you can travel to on Christmas Day via Birmingham on a National Express coach as bookings rise 50%

National Express is operating nine coach services via Birmingham across the UK on Christmas Day which will undertake 45 journeys - while rail services are suspended during the festivities.

And fares start from just £6*. The coach operator says these services are popular with bookings for Birmingham services already up 50% compared to this time last year, demonstrating strong demand for its Christmas Day services.

The coach operator has also extended its popular Kids Go Free offer until January 4 2026**, helping families save on festive travel - whether it be to visit the Christmas markets, watch a pantomime, or enjoying activities during the Twixmas period.

A spokesperson for National Express said: “On Christmas Day National Express is providing nearly 45 journeys to and from Birmingham, connecting friends and families between towns, cities and airport locations right across the UK.

“Bookings for Birmingham services are already up 50% compared to this time last year, demonstrating strong demand for its unbeatable Christmas Day services.

“In addition, between July and September this year the coach operator saw a 25% increase in passenger journeys between Birmingham and Manchester and an 11% increase in journeys to Nottingham (compared to the same period in 2024).

National Express coaches are running on Christmas Day

Here are all the destinations you can travel to on a National Express coach on Christmas Day via Birmingham

Bristol

Cardiff

Carlisle

Cheltenham

Chester

Coventry

Edinburgh

Glasgow

Heathrow Airport

Lancaster

Leeds

Leicester

Liverpool

London

Luton Airport

Manchester

Milton Keynes

Newcastle

Newport

Northampton

Nottingham

Oxford

Preston

Sheffield

Wolverhampton

Here are all the service route to those destinations

808 Wolverhampton to London via Birmingham, Coventry, Heathrow Airport

812 Leeds to Birmingham via Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester

819 Liverpool to Birmingham via Manchester

820 Birmingham to Luton Airport via Coventry, Northampton, Luton Airport

825 Cardiff to Birmingham via Newport, Bristol, Cheltenham

828 Glasgow to Birmingham via Carlisle, Lancaster, Preston, Manchester

829 Manchester to London via Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Coventry, Milton Keynes, Luton Airport

830 Liverpool to London via Chester, Birmingham, Oxford, Heathrow Airport

832 Glasgow to Birmingham via Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, Nottingham

A National Express spokesperson added: “National Express continues to lead the way in reliability, with punctuality across the network consistently exceeding 90% and cancellations less than 0.2%.

“Passengers can rely on the UK’s most trusted service, offering an extensive network of routes connecting destinations across the country and a market-leading customer experience.

“Customers can expect a safe and comfortable experience on board, with leather reclining seats, free Wi-Fi on selected services, USB power sockets and space for all the family’s Christmas gifts, thanks to a generous free luggage allowance of up to 20kg.”

Ed Rickard, Network Director for National Express, said: “When reliability matters most our customers know that they can count on us to get them home safely this Christmas - and as the nation’s favourite coach operator we are offering the UK’s biggest festive transport network, with thousands of frequent, comfortable and affordable services throughout Christmas and New Year - including nearly 45 journeys to and from Birmingham on Christmas Day.

“Given the planned rail disruption over the festive period we’re expecting our coaches to be busy so we encourage customers to book early to get the best prices and guarantee a seat for travel.”

Ed added: “It’s worth remembering that we could not deliver the outstanding services that we do, day-in-day-out, without our highly respected partner operators, coach drivers and colleagues. While they are appreciated daily, they deserve special thanks at Christmas when working jolly hard to get everybody home for Christmas.”

*Limited availability between 19 December 2025 - 4 January 2026. No booking fee when logged into My Account and purchasing on the National Express website or app, otherwise £1.50 booking fee applies. Fares correct 03.11.2025.

**Terms and Conditions apply. Full details available at www.nationalexpress.com/kids-travel-free.

Visit www.nationalexpress.com/christmas for service information and to book tickets.