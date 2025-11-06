The 25 destinations you can travel to on Christmas Day via Birmingham on a National Express coach as bookings rise 50%
National Express has released all the coach routes it is operating on Christmas Day via Birmingham as rail services are suspended for the festivities - with a surge in bookings already
National Express is operating nine coach services via Birmingham across the UK on Christmas Day which will undertake 45 journeys - while rail services are suspended during the festivities.
And fares start from just £6*. The coach operator says these services are popular with bookings for Birmingham services already up 50% compared to this time last year, demonstrating strong demand for its Christmas Day services.
The coach operator has also extended its popular Kids Go Free offer until January 4 2026**, helping families save on festive travel - whether it be to visit the Christmas markets, watch a pantomime, or enjoying activities during the Twixmas period.
A spokesperson for National Express said: “On Christmas Day National Express is providing nearly 45 journeys to and from Birmingham, connecting friends and families between towns, cities and airport locations right across the UK.
“Bookings for Birmingham services are already up 50% compared to this time last year, demonstrating strong demand for its unbeatable Christmas Day services.
“In addition, between July and September this year the coach operator saw a 25% increase in passenger journeys between Birmingham and Manchester and an 11% increase in journeys to Nottingham (compared to the same period in 2024).
Here are all the destinations you can travel to on a National Express coach on Christmas Day via Birmingham
Bristol
Cardiff
Carlisle
Cheltenham
Chester
Coventry
Edinburgh
Glasgow
Heathrow Airport
Lancaster
Leeds
Leicester
Liverpool
London
Luton Airport
Manchester
Milton Keynes
Newcastle
Newport
Northampton
Nottingham
Oxford
Preston
Sheffield
Wolverhampton
Here are all the service route to those destinations
808 Wolverhampton to London via Birmingham, Coventry, Heathrow Airport
812 Leeds to Birmingham via Sheffield, Nottingham, Leicester
819 Liverpool to Birmingham via Manchester
820 Birmingham to Luton Airport via Coventry, Northampton, Luton Airport
825 Cardiff to Birmingham via Newport, Bristol, Cheltenham
828 Glasgow to Birmingham via Carlisle, Lancaster, Preston, Manchester
829 Manchester to London via Wolverhampton, Birmingham, Coventry, Milton Keynes, Luton Airport
830 Liverpool to London via Chester, Birmingham, Oxford, Heathrow Airport
832 Glasgow to Birmingham via Edinburgh, Newcastle, Leeds, Nottingham
A National Express spokesperson added: “National Express continues to lead the way in reliability, with punctuality across the network consistently exceeding 90% and cancellations less than 0.2%.
“Passengers can rely on the UK’s most trusted service, offering an extensive network of routes connecting destinations across the country and a market-leading customer experience.
“Customers can expect a safe and comfortable experience on board, with leather reclining seats, free Wi-Fi on selected services, USB power sockets and space for all the family’s Christmas gifts, thanks to a generous free luggage allowance of up to 20kg.”
Ed Rickard, Network Director for National Express, said: “When reliability matters most our customers know that they can count on us to get them home safely this Christmas - and as the nation’s favourite coach operator we are offering the UK’s biggest festive transport network, with thousands of frequent, comfortable and affordable services throughout Christmas and New Year - including nearly 45 journeys to and from Birmingham on Christmas Day.
“Given the planned rail disruption over the festive period we’re expecting our coaches to be busy so we encourage customers to book early to get the best prices and guarantee a seat for travel.”
Ed added: “It’s worth remembering that we could not deliver the outstanding services that we do, day-in-day-out, without our highly respected partner operators, coach drivers and colleagues. While they are appreciated daily, they deserve special thanks at Christmas when working jolly hard to get everybody home for Christmas.”
*Limited availability between 19 December 2025 - 4 January 2026. No booking fee when logged into My Account and purchasing on the National Express website or app, otherwise £1.50 booking fee applies. Fares correct 03.11.2025.
**Terms and Conditions apply. Full details available at www.nationalexpress.com/kids-travel-free.
Visit www.nationalexpress.com/christmas for service information and to book tickets.