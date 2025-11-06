Call for action after high speed broadband connections for thousands of rural homes delayed until 2030

Shropshire Council has called on the government to honour its pledge to deliver full-fibre broadband to rural communities, warning that delays are “unacceptable” and risk leaving thousands of homes and businesses behind until 2030.

The council said the termination of the government-backed Freedom Fibre’s Project Gigabyte contract, which had promised to connect 12,000 homes in the county but delivered fewer than one-third, has caused uncertainty and means some people could be waiting until the end of the decade for reliable connectivity.

In a letter to county MPs, council leader Heather Kidd and Councillor Rob Wilson, the cabinet member with responsibility for economic growth, demand urgent action.

In the letter, the councillors say: “Economic growth and prosperity in rural areas are intrinsically linked to both digital and physical connectivity. The potential delay until 2030 for some premises is simply unacceptable.

"Rural families and businesses rely heavily on high-speed broadband for their daily operations and overall quality of life. The lack of reliable internet access hinders educational opportunities, limits business growth, and reduces access to essential services. In a world where digital connectivity is paramount, it is disheartening to see our rural areas being left behind."

Councillor Wilson added: “Without it, educational opportunities are restricted, business growth is stifled, and access to essential services is compromised. In a world where digital connectivity underpins almost every aspect of modern life, rural Shropshire cannot afford to be left behind.”

MPs are being urged to apply pressure on the government for an urgent roll-out under the government’s Project Gigabit, which they say currently favours urban areas and undermines rural prosperity.

Councillor Wilson said: “For Shropshire to benefit from strong economic growth we depend on robust digital infrastructure and for that the Government must prioritise rural communities in its delivery plans.”

Shropshire Council is calling for a clear timeline for full-fibre broadband across all rural areas, warning that further delays will deepen the digital divide and prevent county businesses’ ability to compete.