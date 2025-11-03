Shropshire resident wins £1 million on premium bonds - 10 years after £50,000 investment

Premium bonds are a UK Government-backed savings product from National Savings and Investments (NS&I) where money is not earned as interest but is entered into a monthly prize draw.

NS&I says the Shropshire winner had bought £50,000 in bonds back in October 2015.

That investment has now paid off, with the unnamed bondholder winning £1 million in November's draw.

Another bondholder from York also won £1 million in the same draw, and a bondholder from Mid and South West Wales also got lucky, winning £100,000.

This month there were more than six million Premium Bonds prizes worth over £401 million won by bondholders, NS&I said.

NS&I retail director Andrew Westhead said: "Congratulations to our two jackpot winners from Shropshire and York who have each started the countdown to the festive period a million pounds richer."

"This month is particularly special because we're celebrating 69 years since premium bonds originally went on sale. Over 22 million people hold premium bonds, with the exciting chance of winning one of the millions of tax-free prizes each month."

One of the jackpot winners, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: "What an amazing surprise. I’m going to treat myself to a new ukulele!

"We’re off to Australia first class next year - champagne and comfort all the way."

NS&I says that in Shropshire there are currently around 10,822 unclaimed premium bond prizes worth £438,250 dating back to 1972. The largest unclaimed prize in Shropshire is worth £10,000 and was won in the February 2022 draw.