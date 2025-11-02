The community of Baschurch, near Shrewsbury, were out in big number this weekend despite grey skies to watch on as the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service firefighters helped fix the display at All Saints Church.

The vibrant, red poppies, crafted by knitters and crocheters from Baschurch and beyond, have been strung together to create a striking cascade.

It will be there for Remembrance commemorations this month.

As well as local residents, North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan was also there to see the poppies being hoisted up.

All Saints Church, in Baschurch, Shrewsbury, where Baschurch firefighters helped install a poppy display. The community came out to watch. Fire crew: Chloe Upton, Connor Willis, Simon Morris, Josh Dorner, Laurie Bridle and in red, organiser: Pauline McKie.

“It looks absolutely beautiful,” she said. “It is really stunning. I really like the purple ones as well which are for the animals that died.”

The new display replaces an original poppy fall that was made in 2018 to mark the centenary of the end of the First World War, which had since deteriorated.

The idea and project was led by local resident Pauline McKie, who approached the Rector of All Saints Church, Revd Preb Linda Cox, to ask if she could help create a new tribute. With her support, Pauline set about rallying the village - and beyond - to take part.

Fireman Josh Dorner helped put up the poppy display in Baschurch

Asked whether there were many knitters in Baschurch, Pauline said: “There are more than I ever thought there were going to be.

“The whole of the community of Baschurch came along to do this.”

Several social events were held where residents gathered to craft poppies, with some donating wool, buttons, or money to buy materials and new netting for the display.

As summer arrived, Pauline organised community tie-on sessions where even passers-by were invited to help fasten poppies to the netting.

Once the final poppy was in place, Pauline launched a raffle inviting people to guess the total number of poppies used, with proceeds to be shared between the Baschurch, Bomere Heath and District Royal British Legion and All Saints Church.

All Saints Church, in Baschurch, Shrewsbury, where Baschurch fire crew helped install a poppy display. The community came out to watch. Baschurch, Bomere Heath & District Royal British Legion. With the Standards: Steven Wrycraft and Gaynor Revans. Back: John Worrall, Angela Rogers, William Dawber, Jerry Revans, Sue Davies and Glyn Davies.

Revd Linda Cox praised expressed thanks to Pauline for creating a project that has brought the community together while honouring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

In a social post Pauline said: "What an achievement, it wouldn't have happened if it hadn't been for the fantastic support by absolutely everyone involved since November last year.

"The many knitters and crocheters, lots of donations of wool and buttons, the hosts of the venues where we held our meetings, plus cash donations, all the people tying on or sewing on the poppies - a massive thank you to each and everyone of you."