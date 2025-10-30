Starbucks serves up a treat with the launch of its seventh coffee shop in the Telford area just in time for Halloween

The coffee chain opened its newest outlet in Telford this morning (Thursday October 30) - with free goodie bags on offer to the first 35 customers plus free drink voucher giveaways.

Located opposite Next, the new outlet has created 10 new jobs and it is Starbucks’s seventh branch in Telford.

The queue outside the new Starbucks outlet in the Telford Centre on opening day (Thursday October 30)

Its launch follows the opening of a new drive-thru outlet on the Wrekin Retail Park in Wellington earlier this year.

The opening of the new Starbucks store follows the arrival of East Asian-inspired lifestyle brand Kenji to the shopping centre, with fashion brand Mango also due to move in shortly.

The official opening of the new Starbucks outlet in the Telford Centre

Katie Broome, marketing manager at the Telford Centre, said: “Starbucks has opened its doors this morning to a queue of excited and happy customers. Customers were able to get a free goodie bag and others just enjoyed the delight of their signature drinks! Starbucks is just one of several new names joining Telford Centre this autumn, with the recent opening of Kenji and coming very soon, Mango!”

It was thought rival coffee business Black Sheep Coffee was going to open a shop in 2024, in the unit now taken by Starbucks, but the plans never materialised - paving the way for the Seattle-based coffee chain, famed for its seasonal autumn drinks and festive favourites such as the eggnog latte, to swoop in and open its most high profile branch in Telford.

Inside the new Starbucks outlet in the Telford Centre - opening morning queue

A spokesperson for Starbucks said the company was "thrilled" to have created 10 new jobs in the local community and that the store will be supporting local charity PODS, which helps families with children who have disabilities or additional needs, with a raffle due to take place on opening day. Donations for the charity will also be collected in the store.

The new Telford Centre Starbucks opening hours are: 7.30am to 6pm Monday to Wednesday and on Fridays and Saturdays; 7.30am to 8pm on Thursdays; and 9am to 4.30pm on Sundays.

The Starbucks holiday menu will be available to all customers from November 6.