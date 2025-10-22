Dyfed-Powys Police backs campaign to make running safer for women this winter

Own The Night / Ein Nos Ni, a national campaign launched by Welsh Athletics that both recognises and hopes to lessen the growing concerns women have about their safety while running in the dark.

The campaign aims to raise awareness of women’s safety concerns when running at night or early mornings, empower women to continue running through the winter months with confidence, educate running communities and the wider public on allyship and practical ways to support women and ‘Reclaim the streets’ -encourage groups and clubs across Wales to host a group run on Sunday, October 26, the day the clocks go back.

Own The Night seeks to unite runners, clubs, and the public in creating a safer, more inclusive environment for women who run.

Hannah Baulch, Head of Participation at Welsh Athletics said: “Running in Wales is experiencing fantastic growth at the moment, with 293,000 adults participating regularly through organised and informal activity.

“We’re delighted that since 2020, female runners have contributed to more than half of our membership figures, a stat that’s difficult to replicate in other sports.

“However, we are acutely aware female runners face numerous challenges during the winter months. It’s not just about cold weather or slippery roads, it’s about safety.

“Research by This Girl Can shows that almost three-quarters (72%) of women in the UK change their outdoor activity routines during winter, and a recent Our Streets Now survey revealed that 93% of women have experienced public sexual harassment whilst running. This simply isn’t acceptable, and we want your help to make a societal change.

“We’ve asked Welsh Government for their commitment to make our streets safer, but we also want communities across Wales to support by being the light for other runners by offering them respect, and by calling out bad behaviour. Together, we can make a real difference.”

Dyfed-Powys Police is supporting this campaign, and Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Teams will be visiting local clubs and events to speak to runners about their experiences of running during the winter months.

Detective Superintendent Wayne Bevan, force lead for protecting vulnerable people at Dyfed-Powys Police, said: “Women should not feel that they have to change their running habits during the winter months, but sadly we know that many do. Everyone deserves to be safe, and to feel safe, and it’s not right that women feel fearful to run their usual routes or at their usual time once the darker evenings set in.

“We’re pleased to support this campaign by Welsh Athletics, and hope it will empower women to continue running throughout the winter months. We will be playing our part by visiting local running clubs, Parkruns and running event to speak to runners and listen to their concerns.

“Anyone who experiences harassment or intimidating behaviour while running should report this to the police so we can investigate it. If you feel unsafe on any of your running routes as a result of the environment, for example poor lighting, please report it through the Street Safe website.”

Street Safe allows people to report safety concerns, including issues like poorly lit streets, abandoned buildings or vandalism. It is not for reporting crimes.

Report a safety concern here: StreetSafe | Dyfed-Powys Police

To report a crime, you can contact Dyfed-Powys Police online at https://www.dyfed-powys.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us-beta/contact-us/ by email at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, call101 or in an emergency, call 999.

To find out more about the campaign and how to take part, visit: https://www.welshathletics.org/en/page/own-the-night