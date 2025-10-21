Drivers warned they face fines for using Bridgnorth rat-run connecting High Town to Low Town

Cartway in Bridgnorth connects Low Town to High Town, and is often used by people wanting to take a more direct route to get from the top of town to the bottom and vice-versa

However, the road is "Access Only" and police have now issued a reminder to those not living or accessing properties on the street that they face enforcement action if caught using the road.

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said officers will be monitoring the road.

The spokesperson added: "We’d like to remind residents and visitors that Cartway is an access-only road, strictly intended for those living on Cartway and Friar Street.

"Over the years, Cartway has increasingly been used as a through-route by drivers who are not permitted to access it. This is not acceptable and undermines the safety and integrity of the area for local residents.

"Cartway has been designated as access-only for a reason. It is a steep and narrow road, regularly used by pedestrians, including families, dog walkers, and vulnerable road users. Unauthorised vehicle use poses a serious safety risk and disrupts the quiet nature of the area.

"Access-only restrictions are legally enforceable under a Traffic Regulation Order (TRO), which is made by the local authority under the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984. Breaching an access-only restriction is a contravention of traffic signage under the Road Traffic Act 1988, and may result in fines and penalty points.

"Drivers may only use Cartway if they are accessing properties directly on Cartway or Friar Street. Using it as a shortcut or through-route is not permitted and may lead to enforcement action.

"Officers will be monitoring the area and taking appropriate action where necessary. We ask all road users to respect the signage and restrictions in place. Your cooperation helps keep our neighbourhood safe and respectful for everyone."