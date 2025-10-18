Talented Shropshire hospital chefs compete in NHS Chef of the Year regional heats

Chef Amanda Owens and catering supervisor Yasmin Hoggett, from the The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital (RJAH) in Gobowen, took part in the event held in Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Now in its fifth year, the competition is part of a national programme that grew out of 2020 Independent Review of NHS Hospital Food. It celebrates the passion, and creativity and skill of catering professionals across the NHS.

Between them, Amanda and Yasmin have more than 40 years of experience in the kitchens at RJAH - with Amanda starting her catering journey 26 years ago, and Yasmin joining the team 16 years ago.

Amanda Owens (left) and Yasmin Hoggett who competed in the 2025 NHS Chef of the Year competition. Picture: RJAH

During the competition, the pair were challenged to produce a three-course meal in just 90 minutes, working within strict budget and nutritional requirements.

Their menu featured a vegetable tempura nest with beetroot hummus for the starter, chicken roulade as the main course, and matcha berry tiramisu for dessert.

Amanda said: "I really enjoyed it. Everyone was very friendly, and it was something different from the norm. It was nice to stretch ourselves and nice to speak to people from other organisations and see what they are doing.

"We’re not restaurant chefs, we’re used to bulk cooking, so this was a challenge, and we really had to work on our presentation especially. It was a good day, and we came out unscathed."

Yasmin added: "We didn’t get through to the finals, but the judges were very complementary about our food. They liked the pudding especially.

"I really enjoyed the experience. We were working with equipment that we'd never used before, but we did our best and I was happy with what we produced."

This isn't the first time that the catering team at RJAH has taken part in the competition.

Sian Langford, Facilities Manager, said: "Amanda and Yasmin did a fantastic job representing RJAH. The NHS Chef of the Year competition gives our colleagues the opportunity to showcase their skills, challenge themselves and gain inspiration from others.

"Taking part over the years has helped the team create new ideas, benefitting the quality and variety of the food provided for our patients, staff and visitors."