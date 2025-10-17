£15k fund launched to support community cancer support networks in Shropshire and Mid Wales

Lingen Davies Cancer Support in partnership with Shropshire Community Foundation (SCF), has confirmed the new programme to support and strengthen community-led peer networks for people affected by cancer.

The initiative will provide grants of up to £500 to voluntary and community groups across Telford, Wrekin, Shropshire, and Mid Wales.

The focus is on sustainable, user-led support networks where people living with or beyond cancer, their families, and carers can come together regularly to share experiences, build friendships, and offer mutual support.

Naomi Atkin of Lingen Davies Cancer Support.

Lingen Davies was established in 1979 to bring cancer services to Shropshire.

The charity strives to make a positive difference to lives impacted by cancer throughout the region - funding equipment, technology and a range of therapeutic courses for patients.

The new partnership with SCF builds on that legacy by helping to ensure that those affected by cancer have access to meaningful, peer-to-peer support close to home.

“Being able to connect with others who truly understand the cancer journey can make a huge difference,” said Naomi Atkin, CEO of Lingen Davies Cancer Support. “These micro-grants will help grassroots groups create safe, supportive spaces where people feel less alone and more empowered.”

The fund is designed to build a network of sustainable, user-led organisations across the region, with priority given to groups in areas of high deprivation, health inequality, or limited existing services. Grants can be used to cover costs such as room hire, refreshments, and guest speakers, but not for equipment purchases.

The total fund available is £15,000, with grants of up to £500 per group.

The applications have been opened today, with a deadline of November 28.

Activities must be completed within 12 months.

Applicants will need to show how funding will strengthen their group, who will benefit, and why their work is important in their local community.

Successful groups will also have to provide updates during and at the end of the funding period, and will have access to training, networking, and future funding opportunities.

SCF trustee, Sonia Roberts added, “This partnership is about empowering communities to take the lead in supporting one another, ensuring that no one faces cancer in isolation.”

To apply visit https://www.shropshirecommunityfoundation.org.uk/open-grants/.